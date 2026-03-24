PETRÓLEO BRENT ($/barril): preço hora a hora, para seguir aqui - atualizado continuamente

É um sobe desce do preço - e com uma nuance importante: Donald Trump anunciou pelas 11:00 de segunda-feira a suspensão durante cinco dias de todos os ataques às infraestruturas energéticas do Irão e houve impacto imediato. Este artigo é atualizado constantemente
MERCADOS // EM DIRETO
PETRÓLEO BRENT ($/barril)
HORAPREÇOVAR. HORA
24 DE MARÇO
15:00
103.91
24H ANTES: +1.52
↑ +1.45
14:00
102.46
24H ANTES: +1.37
↓ -0.80
13:00
103.26
24H ANTES: +2.49
↑ +0.35
12:00
102.91
24H ANTES: +1.84
↑ +0.63
11:00
102.28
24H ANTES: -3.33
↑ +0.85
10:00
101.43
24H ANTES: -11.35
↓ -0.21
09:00
101.64
24H ANTES: -11.57
↑ +0.04
08:00
101.60
24H ANTES: -11.81
↑ +0.62
07:00
100.98
24H ANTES: -12.64
↓ -1.60
06:00
102.58
24H ANTES: -10.86
↓ -0.70
05:00
103.28
24H ANTES: -9.01
↓ -0.47
04:00
103.75
24H ANTES: -8.92
↓ -0.24
03:00
103.99
24H ANTES: -8.90
↑ +0.26
02:00
103.73
24H ANTES: -9.10
↑ +0.40
01:00
103.33
24H ANTES: -8.62
↑ +1.52
00:00
101.81
24H ANTES: -9.53
↑ +1.12
23 DE MARÇO
23:00
100.69
↑ +0.26
22:00
100.43
↑ +0.93
21:00
99.50
↓ -0.86
20:00
100.36
↑ +0.54
19:00
99.82
↑ +0.95
18:00
98.87
↓ -1.36
17:00
100.23
↓ -0.98
16:00
101.21
↓ -1.18
15:00
102.39
↑ +1.30
14:00
101.09
↑ +0.31
13:00
100.78
↓ -0.29
12:00
101.07
↓ -4.54
11:00
105.61
DECLARAÇÃO DE Trump
↓ -7.17
10:00
112.78
↓ -0.43
09:00
113.21
↓ -0.20
08:00
113.41
↓ -0.21
07:00
113.62
↑ +0.18
06:00
113.44
↑ +1.15
05:00
112.29
↓ -0.38
04:00
112.67
↓ -0.22
03:00
112.89
↑ +0.06
02:00
112.83
↑ +0.88
01:00
111.95
↑ +0.61
00:00
111.34
—
fonte Trading Economics