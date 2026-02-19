Tribunal sul-coreano condena ex-Presidente a prisão perpétua por insurreição

CNN Portugal , AM
Há 47 min
Yoon Suk-yeol (AP)

A South Korean court ordered life in jail on Thursday for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, after holding him guilty on charges of abuse of authority and masterminding an insurrection, stemming from his December 2024 attempt to impose martial law.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty in the case, closely watched in a deeply divided country. It is the most consequential yet for the ousted leader, whose bid triggered a national political crisis and tested democratic resilience.

In January, prosecutors had said Yoon's "unconstitutional and illegal emergency martial law undermined the function of the National Assembly and the Election Commission ... actually destroying the liberal democratic constitutional order."

Masterminding an insurrection carries a maximum sentence of the death penalty or life imprisonment under South Korean law.

South Korea last handed down a death sentence in 2016, but has not executed anyone since 1997.

There was a strong police presence at the Seoul Central District Court, which is trying the case, with police buses forming a security cordon around the building.

The court will also rule on charges that Yoon abused his authority by ordering troops to storm parliament to drag his opponents out and jail them, as well as dispatching soldiers and police to block, inspect, and control access to facilities such as the opposition party building.

Yoon, 65, has denied the charges. The conservative former career prosecutor argued he had presidential authority to declare martial law and that his action was aimed at sounding the alarm over opposition parties' obstruction of government.

SEOUL DETENTION CENTRE

The ousted former leader, who has been detained at the Seoul Detention Centre, is likely to remain there regardless of the ruling. If found guilty, he is expected to appeal the ruling and can again challenge any appellate court decision at the Supreme Court.

Judicial guidelines say the first trial should conclude within six months and the entire process, including appeals, in two years, but trials often stretch beyond that.

If the Seoul district court clears him on Thursday, his legal woes are far from over.

Yoon, who faces eight trial proceedings, was given a five-year jail sentence in January in a separate trial on charges including obstructing attempts by authorities to arrest him following his martial law declaration. He has appealed that ruling.

While Yoon's bid to impose martial law lasted only about six hours before it was met by large street protests and voted down by parliament, it sent shockwaves through South Korea, which is Asia's fourth-largest economy, a key U.S. security ally, and long considered one of the world's most resilient democracies.

In a post on X, President Lee Jae Myung, a liberal who won the presidency in a snap election in June after Yoon's removal, commended the actions of the Korean people to thwart the attempt to bring in martial law.

"It was possible because it was the Republic of Korea", Lee said, using South Korea's official name, adding the Korean people would serve as an example for human history.

His post was attached to a newspaper story about how some academics had recommended that the Korean public be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for facing off against troops and police to oppose martial law without violence.

 

O tribunal considerou que a decisão de Yoon Suk Yeol de tentar impor a lei marcial em 2024 desencadeou uma grave crise política e ameaçou a democracia na Coreia do Sul.

Um tribunal da Coreia do Sul condenou esta quinta-feira o antigo Presidente Yoon Suk Yeol a prisão perpétua, após o considerar culpado de abuso de poder e de ter liderado uma insurreição, na sequência da tentativa de impor a lei marcial em dezembro de 2024, avança a Reuters. Os procuradores tinham pedido a pena de morte, num processo acompanhado de perto num país politicamente dividido.

A decisão, proferida no Tribunal Central do Distrito de Seul, sublinha que a imposição de lei marcial, ainda que por poucas horas, desencadeou uma crise política nacional e pôs à prova a resiliência democrática.

Ao abrigo da lei sul-coreana, o crime de insurreição prevê prisão perpétua ou pena capital, sendo que o país não executa condenações desde 1997.

O tribunal apreciou ainda acusações relacionadas com ordens para o envio de tropas ao parlamento e para o controlo de acessos a instalações políticas. Yoon, de 65 anos, negou as acusações e deverá recorrer, permanecendo detido no Centro de Detenção de Seul enquanto o processo segue para instâncias superiores.

As orientações judiciais apontam para uma duração até dois anos, incluindo recursos, embora os prazos possam ser ultrapassados.

A tentativa de lei marcial foi travada por protestos e por uma votação parlamentar, mas teve impacto profundo numa das economias mais avançadas da Ásia e aliada-chave dos Estados Unidos.

Temas: Coreia do Sul Yoon Suk Yeol Prisão Perpétua

Ásia

Tribunal sul-coreano condena ex-Presidente a prisão perpétua por insurreição

Há 47 min

Explosão em loja de fogo de artifício faz 12 mortos no centro da China

Há 1h e 20min
01:38

Assustado com a tecnologia? Esta demonstração de Kung Fu pode dar-lhe razão

17 fev, 12:58

A China está a construir submarinos a uma velocidade nunca vista - porque isso é um problema para os EUA

17 fev, 10:07
Mais Ásia

Mais Lidas

"Simplesmente já não temos": Alemanha fica sem mísseis de defesa aérea e já não pode enviá-los para a Ucrânia

Ontem às 13:22

Itália em aflição com criança de dois anos que recebeu um coração danificado

Ontem às 15:06

Ucrânia recupera numa semana território que a Rússia demorou dois meses a conquistar

17 fev, 12:49

Encontrado carro do casal desaparecido em Montemor-o-Velho. Corpos já foram retirados da viatura

Ontem às 09:25

Arranca a 4.ª tentativa para haver mais professores em Portugal, mais bem pagos e mais jovens

Ontem às 07:00

Jovem roubou num hotel em Portugal computador e iPad da NATO para tentar vendê-los na embaixada da Rússia em Lisboa

Ontem às 16:03

Sanções a resultar? Rússia começa a sentir efeitos sérios da pressão de EUA e Europa

16 fev, 17:03

Relação confirma que processo de ex-CEO contra a TAP fica no tribunal cível

16 fev, 18:34

Carro em que seguiam Venâncio e Fátima foi filmado a 1,5 km do local onde foi encontrado

Ontem às 10:04

Alerta vermelho no Aeroporto de Faro devido a princípio de incêndio em avião da Ryanair

Ontem às 19:35

Governo quer reduzir o prazo para os professores sem habilitação pedagógica obterem a profissionalização

17 fev, 21:31

"Não foi bonito, mas não esteve a segundos de uma catástrofe": "jamming" é uma de "três hipóteses" para avião da TAP ter "violado altitude de segurança"

16 fev, 21:17