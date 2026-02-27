Comissão Europeia avança com aplicação provisória do acordo UE- Mercosul

Parlamento Europeu (Lusa/EPA/RONALD WITTEK)

A Comissão europeia vai avançar com a aplicação provisória do acordo entre a União Europeia e o Mercosul, anunciou em Bruxelas a presidente da Comissão Europeia, Ursula von der Leyen.

